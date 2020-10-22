Warmer temperatures today but another cold front will bring changes

ST. LOUIS – Dense fog advisory in place until 8 am. Today will be a lot different than the last few days. Breezy southerly winds bring temperatures back up into the low to mid-80s for this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Clouds increase overnight ahead of a cold front and lows will be in the low 60s and upper 50s.

Check out these morning temperatures. For the latest weather info go to https://t.co/iKN3H4kWIo #stlwx pic.twitter.com/QYK93HGnyO — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) October 22, 2020

Rain chances increase by daybreak as the cold front comes through Friday morning. We hit our highs temperature for Friday early in the day. Breezy northwesterly winds and falling temperatures to the low 50s by the afternoon. The weekends stay cool. The mid-50s and mostly cloudy on Saturday. The low 60s with a chance of some rain on Sunday.