Wednesday will be chilly with some sunshine

ST. LOUIS – Today will be one of those sunshine days as high clouds flow in from the west.

It’s a cold start with temperatures in the 20s for the morning drive, but it will warm back to near normal this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase tonight with a low in the 30s.

Thursday will be an unsettled looking day with lots of clouds and a patchy mix of light rain and some wet snow. Little if any impact is expected. Temperatures will reach the low-40s Thursday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s and the weekend looks dry with near-normal temperatures for early December.