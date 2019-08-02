LIVE Streaming Video – Innsbrook Resort

A view from Innsbrook Resort

Golf Course – Western view:

Southwest lake view:

FOX 2 has web cameras placed in locations around St. Louis. The cameras provide instant images of area landmarks and attractions. Many of these cameras are also used on-air during newscasts on FOX 2 and KPLR 11. The studio cameras provide a unique view into the behind the scenes action on a news set and in the newsroom.

You can see a list of all the cameras feeding live videos to FOX 2 on the web cameras page.

